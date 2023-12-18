Motor Vehicle Accident in the Ukraine Lands Three Hasidic Bochurim in Ukraine Jail

Sponsored Content





Three Hasidic Bachurim, who were on a trip to visit Kevarim of Gedolim in Ukraine, had a serious motor vehicle accident involving three vehicles. Baruch Hashem there were no casualties, only property damage.



It happened as they were on their way back from Rabbi Nachman of Breslav’s Holy Zion. The Ukraine police locked them up until they can legally straighten it all out, and if they don’t, they will be detained indefinitely.



The Bochurim are in a place without kosher food and can’t leave until they are legally represented.



Several Askanim and Chabad are working on securing them a great attorney to hopefully settle this situation BEFORE it goes to trial.



There is a campaign for these Bochurim, to raise money for their legal representation and fees, on the Chesesd Fund. Click here to see it.