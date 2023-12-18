HY’D: The IDF Announces Two Soldiers Killed In Gaza





HY’D: The IDF announced the deaths of 2 additional soldiers killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 131 and 463 since October 7th.

The soldiers were identified as:

• Seargent Major (res.) Daniel Yacov Ben Harosh, 31, a soldier in Battalion 6551, killed in battle in northern Gaza.

• Capt. (res.) Rotem Yoseff Levy, 24, a deputy platoon commander in the Yalam unit, killed in battle in northern Gaza.

Additionally, the IDF says 2 soldiers were seriously injured during fighting in southern Gaza.