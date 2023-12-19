Palestinian Islamic Jihad Releases Video of Two Israeli Hostages Held In Gaza





The military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization has released a video featuring Israeli hostages Gadi Mozes and Elad Katzir.

In the video, the hostages appeal to Israel’s leadership for immediate action to secure their release. Katzir and Mozes were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

In separate clips, both individuals, seemingly under duress, express concern that they could lose their lives at any moment due to the IDF’s airstrikes.

It was unknown when the video was taken.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)