HEARTBREAKING: Mother Of Mistakenly Killed Hostage Yotam Haim Sends Heartfelt Message to IDF Soldiers [AUDIO]





In a profoundly touching and forgiving gesture, Iris Haim, the mother of Yotam Haim, who was tragically killed by IDF troops in northern Gaza on December 15, has recorded a message for the soldiers involved in the incident. Yotam Haim, 28, was one of the three hostages, including Alon Shamriz and Samar Talalka, mistakenly shot by the IDF during an operation. The incident, which occurred after Yotam was abducted by Hamas terrorists from Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, is currently under IDF investigation.

In her message addressed to the soldiers of the Bislamach Brigade’s 17th Battalion, Iris Haim expressed her love and forgiveness. “This is Iris Haim. I am Yotam’s mother. I wanted to tell you that I love you very much, and I hug you here from afar,” she said.

Iris Haim absolved the soldiers of any blame, directing responsibility towards Hamas. “I know that everything that happened is absolutely not your fault, and nobody’s fault except that of Hamas, may their name be wiped out and their memory erased from the earth,” she continued.

She also encouraged the soldiers to maintain their resilience and vigilance. “I want you to look after yourselves and to think all the time that you are doing the best thing in the world, the best thing that could happen, that could help us. Because all the people of Israel and all of us need you healthy,” she added.

“And don’t hesitate for a second if you see a terrorist,” Iris urged. “Don’t think that you killed a hostage deliberately. You have to look after yourselves because only that way can you look after us.”

In a gesture of solidarity and healing, Iris invited the soldiers to visit her family. “At the first opportunity,” she said, “you are invited to come to us, whoever wants to. And we want to see you with our own eyes and hug you and tell you that what you did — however hard it is to say this, and sad — it was apparently the right thing at that moment.”

She concluded her message with a reaffirmation of support and love for the soldiers, emphasizing that her family holds no anger or judgment against them. “And nobody’s going to judge you or be angry. Not me, and not my husband Raviv. Not my daughter Noya. And not Yotam, may his memory be blessed. And not Tuval, Yotam’s brother. We love you very much. And that is all.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)