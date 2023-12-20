19 Israeli Prison Guards Interrogated Over Fatal Beating Of Palestinian Terrorist





Israeli authorities said Wednesday that 19 prison guards were interrogated regarding the alleged fatal beating of a security prisoner last month. The incident, involving a violent confrontation at Ketziot Prison in southern Israel, led to the questioning of the guards, who have since been released under specific conditions, according to a police statement.

Hebrew media outlets report that several of the officers are suspected of entering the cell of Tair Abu Asab and attacking him, just hours before the Prison Service announced his death on November 19. The exact circumstances surrounding Abu Asab’s death are currently under investigation.

Abu Asab, affiliated with the Fatah movement, had been serving a sentence since 2005. He was convicted on charges of attempted murder linked to a terror attack. The case has drawn international attention to the treatment of prisoners and the conduct of prison guards in Israeli correctional facilities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)