NORTH HEATS UP: 2 Civilians Injured By Anti-Tank Fire, Missile Intercepted Over Tzfas





Two Israeli civilians were lightly injured on Thursday morning by Hezbollah anti-tank missiles fired by Hezbollah at yishuvim in the Western Galil.

One rocket scored a direct hit on a parked car on the Avivim kibbutz, setting it on fire and causing extensive damage to nearby property.

Another rocket hit the Dovev yishuv. Two civilians who were lightly injured by shrapnel were evacuated to Ziv Hospital in Tzfas.

At least one missile was intercepted over Tzfas.

Several fires broke out in open areas and forests from interceptor missiles.

Earlier on Thursday morning, it was reported that due to the escalating security situation in the north, all Israeli yishuvim along the Lebanese border are being placed into lockdown until further notice.

The morning attacks followed overnight attacks by Hezbollah on northern Israel, including seven rockets fired at Kiryat Shmona. Two of the rockets fell within the city. The town’s residents have long evacuated the area and there were no injuries.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)