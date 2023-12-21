Huge Rocket Barrage Fired At Central Israel, Shrapnel Falls In Tel Aviv School





Hamas fired a massive rocket barrage at Israel early Thursday afternoon.

About 30 rockets were launched at central Israel, southern cities such as Ashkelon and Ashdod, and the Gaza border area, sending millions of Israelis running to protected spaces.

Residents of central Israel reported hearing multiple deafening booms and at least 12 Iron Dome interceptions were seen over central Israel.

Channel 12 News reported that Hamas fired the rockets from central Gaza.

Shrapnel fell in a school in Tel Aviv but Baruch Hashem there were no injuries as all the students were in the protected area. Shrapnel also fell on streets in the Tel Aviv area, including in a park in Kiryat Ono.

There were also reports of shrapnel falling in populated areas such as Bnei Brak, Givat Shmuel and Ashdod.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no reports of injuries.

IDF soldiers in Gaza caught the barrage toward central Israel on video:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)