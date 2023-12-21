WORSE THAN ANIMALS: Hamas Shows Three Hostages Killed in Captivity, Claims “We Tried To Keep Them Alive”





Hamas has released a video showing three hostages who were killed while in captivity and whose bodies were recently recovered by the IDF. The video, made public on Thursday, shows Elia Toledano, Nik Beizer, and Ron Sherman, each holding a piece of paper displaying their names and personal details.

The hostages, taken captive during the October 7 attack on southern Israeli communities, are seen in the video smiling and conversing with each other.

Hamas, in a statement accompanying the video, claimed, “we tried to keep them alive – but Netanyahu insisted on killing them.” The video includes visual effects that simulate gunfire and animated blood.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)