Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump Tour Israeli Town Devastated By Hamas [PHOTOS & VIDEO]





Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrived in Israel on Thursday for a solidarity visit amidst the ongoing fight against Hamas in Gaza.

The couple’s visit, escorted by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, began in Kfar Aza, their first destination in a day-long journey. For approximately two hours, and just a kilometer away from Gaza City with ongoing artillery fire audible, Ivanka and Jared engaged in conversations with the residents of the kibbutz.

They visited the homes of locals Maor Morvia, Shahar Shnurman, and Hen Kotler, who shared personal experiences and recounted the harrowing events of October 7th, when their friends were murdered and abducted by Hamas.

During the visit, Shachar Shnurman, who has the date “07/10/23” tattooed on his arm, remarked that he and his wife, Ayelet Cohen, were the first to return to Kfar Aza. Hen Kotler presented Ivanka with a a dog tag engraved with “Kfar Aza is home,” and Maor Morvia delivered a message of resilience and determination to the couple, saying, “We must beat Hamas so our children can return here and play in the grass. This can not happen again.”

At the conclusion of their tour, Jared and Ivanka expressed their gratitude to the residents, security, and rescue officials.

“Thank you all for sharing the stories with us,” Jared said. “I just have to say it’s very humbling for me to be with you, with the heroic thing you did. You never know when your training for life puts you, and when the moment comes, sometimes we do things even more than we know we’re capable of doing. But what you did made a massive difference. Thank you for what you did.”

