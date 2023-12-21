HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths Of Two Soldiers Killed In Gaza





The IDF announced the deaths of 2 soldiers killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 139 and 471 since October 7th.

The soldiers were identified as:

• Lieutenant Shai Ayeli, 21, a cadet in the ‘Vine’ battalion, the officers’ school, served as a soldier in the special rescue tactical unit (669), killed in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

• Seargent First Class(res.) Tal Shua, 31 years old, a soldier in the 7071 Engineering Battalion, Kiryiti Brigade (4), killed in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, the IDF says 2 soldiers were seriously injured during fighting in Gaza.