The IDF announced the death of a soldier killed in Northern Israel, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 140 and 472 since October 7th.

The soldier was identified as Amit Hod Ziv HY’D, 19, of the 188th Armored Brigade’s 71st Battalion, from Rosh Haayin.

He was seriously injured on Friday morning by a Hezbollah rocket attack and was Niftar from his injuries.

An additional soldier from the same unit is hospitalized in critical condition.