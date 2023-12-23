IDF Announces Deaths Of 5 Soldiers Killed In Battle In Gaza





The IDF on Motzei Shabbos announced the deaths of five soldiers who were killed in Gaza on Friday and Shabbos.

Warrant Officer (res.) Alexander Shpits, 41, H’yd, from Karmiel, of the 55th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade’s 6623rd Battalion.

Master Sgt. (res.) Shay Termin, H’yd, 26, from Rosh Pina, of 55th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade’s 6623rd Battalion.

Cpt. Oshri Moshe Butzhak, H’yd, 22, from Haifa, of the Nachal Brigade.

Staff Sgt. Birhanu Kassie, 20, H’yd, from Beit Shemesh, of the Givati Brigade.

Staff Sgt. Nir Rafael Kananian, H’yd, 20, from Beit Keshet, of the Givati Brigade.

The IDF also said that another five Givati soldiers were seriously wounded in battle in Gaza.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)

