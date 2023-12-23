SEE IT: IDF Releases Body Camera Footage of Hamas Terrorist Encounter With Soldiers





The IDF has released video footage captured from a body camera worn by a Hamas terrorist who had planned an attack on Israeli military engineering vehicles in the Gaza Strip. The video shows the moment when the operative was engaged and killed by IDF troops.

According to the IDF, the incident occurred in the Khan Younis area, where troops from the elite Egoz unit spotted the gunman approaching their position and subsequently opened fire in response to the threat.

Following the confrontation, a search of the area led to the discovery of the body of the terrorist operative, along with a GoPro camera that had recorded the encounter.

