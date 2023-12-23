Israeli Doctors: Many Female Hostages Were Assaulted In Gaza





Two Israeli doctors who treated released hostages and an IDF official familiar with the issue told USA Today that many of the released female hostages aged 12 to 48 were assaulted by Hamas in Gaza.

One doctor said that many of the freed hostages showed signs of PTSD and “came to us as patients with the trauma of those who witnessed very severe assaults.”

The IDF official said that “we know they were raped in Hamas captivity.”

In mid-December, 33 American senators wrote a letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres demanding that the UN launch an investigation into Hamas’ use of assault on Oct. 7.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)