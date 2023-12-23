NEW THREAT: Iranian Commander Says Mediterranean Sea Could Be Shut Down Over US ‘Crimes’





An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander was quoted by the country’s media as saying Saturday that the the Mediterranean Sea could be closed if the U.S. and allies continue to commit “crimes” in Gaza, according to Reuters.

It’s unclear how Iran could pull off such a maneuver, but Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi reportedly said “They shall soon await the closure of the Mediterranean Sea, [the Strait of] Gibraltar and other waterways.”

The apparent warning comes a day after a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that Iran has been providing intelligence to Yemen’s Houthi rebels on ship locations in the Red Sea during the recent series of attacks on commercial vessels in the area.

An Iranian surveillance vessel has been tracking the commercial ships and sharing locations for the Houthis to target with their drones and rockets, which are also provided by Iran.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)