HORRIFIC UPDATE: Another 9 IDF Soldiers Killed, Raising Weekend’s Death Toll To 14





HY’D: The IDF announced early Sunday morning that 8 soldiers were killed and 6 others were seriously injured amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 152 and 485 since October 7th.

The slain soldiers were identified as:

• Staff Sergeant David Bogdanovskyi, 19, a soldier in the 603rd Engineering Battalion, ‘Saar Megolan’ Unit, killed in battle in southern Gaza.

• Sgt. Orel Bashan, 20, a soldier in the 603rd Engineering Battalion, ‘Saar Megolan’ Unit, killed in battle in southern Gaza.

• Staff Sgt. Gal Hershko, 20, a platoon commander in the 603rd engineering battalion, ‘Saar Megolan’ Unit, killed yesterday in battle in southern Gaza.

• Staff Sgt. Itamar Shemen, 21, a paramedic in the ‘Gesh’ formation (36), fought with the 77th battalion, ‘Saar Megolan’ formation Unit, killed in battle in southern Gaza.

• Master Sgt. (res.) Nadav Issachar Farhi, 30, a combat medic in Battalion 7810, ‘Yiftah’ Brigade (11), killed in battle in central Gaza.

• Master Sgt. (res.) Eliyahu Meir Ohana, 28, a soldier in Battalion 7810, ‘Yiftah’ Brigade (11), killed in battle in central Gaza.

• Sgt. First Class (res.) Elyassaf Shoshan, 23, a soldier in Battalion 6646, formation ‘Shuali Marom’ (646), killed in battle in central Gaza.

• Sgt. First Class (res.) Ohad Ashur, 23, a soldier in Battalion 6646, formation ‘Shuali Marom’ (646), killed in battle in central Gaza.

Later on Sunday morning, the IDF announced the death of another soldier killed in battle in Gaza on Shabbos, raising the death toll of soldiers killed over the weekend [Friday and Shabbos] to 14 and the total number of soldiers killed in the ground operation to 153.

He was identified as Staff Sgt. Roy Elias, H’yd, 21, from Tzofar, a moshav in southern Israel, of the Combat Engineering Corps’s 603rd Battalion.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

The family of a soldier seriously injured on Shabbos has asked for tefillos. Please daven for a refuah sheleimah for Matan ben Michal b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.