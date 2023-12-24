THEY HATE THE US TOO: Radical Anti-Israel Professor Calls For America To Be Destroyed





At a pro-Palestinian “teach-in” event focused on the Israel-Hamas conflict, University of Minnesota liberal arts professor Melanie Yazzie advocated for the dismantling and decolonization of America.

In her speech, Yazzie drew parallels between the U.S. and Israel, saying, “And, of course, the U.S. bankrolls the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land. They’re one and the same, really.”

Yazzie said people must work to decolonize the U.S., labeling it as “the greatest predator empire that has ever existed” and said the U.S. must withdraw from various global regions, including “Palestine” and “Turtle Island” — a term used by some Native American tribes for North America.

“The goal is to dismantle the settler project that is the United States for the freedom and the future of all life on this planet,” she said.

Regarding the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, Yazzie said: “It is a righteous struggle and it is so powerful that it has literally, in 60 days, changed the entire world. The entire world has changed. I knew it the moment that it happened that nothing, and I mean nothing for colonizers or for any of the good, humble people of the Earth, would ever be the same ever again.”

“And we need to lean into that. Lean into the fact that colonizers are scared,” she said, literally laughing as she spoke. “Lean into scaring them and making them feel uncomfortable!”

Sending a message to the gathering’s “Palestinian relatives,” Yazzi said that “In addition to solidarity and the things that we might do, having the moral authority as the original people of these lands, to push back against the violent settler project that is the United States.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)