SEE IT: IDF Unveils Extensive Hamas Tunnel Network in Jabaliya, Where 5 Hostages’ Remains Were Discovered





The IDF has exposed a significant Hamas tunnel network in the Jabaliya camp of northern Gaza, where the remains of five Israeli hostages were recovered earlier this month.

This network consisted of numerous branches that Hamas used for combat purposes, including tunnels extending beneath a nearby school and hospital.

Notably, one of the shafts connected to the residence of the former commander of Hamas’s northern Gaza brigade, Ahmed Ghandour, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

The entire network covered an area of approximately one square kilometer.

