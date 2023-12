On Sunday evening, the IDF announced the death of another soldier killed in battle in Gaza, raising the death toll of soldiers killed over the past two days to 15 and the total number of soldiers killed in the ground operation to 154, and 487 since October 7th.

He was identified as:

Maj. Aryeh Rein, 39, a tank commander in the 79th battalion of the 14th “Mahatz” Brigade, and fell in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.