CEASEFIRE TALKS: Israel Reviewing Potential Deal To Release More Hostages And End The War In Gaza





Egypt has put forward a new proposal for a hostage release agreement.

According to reports from Israeli and foreign media, the plan suggests that Hamas would release 40 Israelis who are being held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a 14-day ceasefire.

Cairo’s proposal outlines a three-stage plan to bring an end to the conflict in Gaza. The first stage involves the IDF ceasing all military and intelligence operations in Gaza for two weeks in return for the release of the hostages.

The second stage focuses on negotiations with the Palestinian Authority to establish an emergency security government in Gaza involving various Palestinian factions.

The third stage includes an extended ceasefire, the release of more hostages from Gaza, and ultimately, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the area.

While there are elements of the proposal that the Israelis find unacceptable, it is seen as a potential path to negotiations.

Additionally, representatives from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) are in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials to explore ways to end the conflict. The PIJ has previously rejected prisoner-swap deals with Israel until the Israeli military offensive in Gaza comes to an end.

