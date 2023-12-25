Detailed Notes In Hamas Terrorists’ Pockets, Guerrilla Warfare In Civilian Clothing





As IDF troops penetrate deeper and deeper into the Gaza Strip, soldiers have noticed a change in the enemies’ tactics, Kan News reported on Sunday evening.

Hamas terrorists have begun to engage in actual guerrilla warfare from within the civilian population – no longer wearing Hamas or Islamic Jihad uniforms but civilian clothing. Additionally, notes were found on slain terrorists specifying when to launch attacks against IDF forces – apparently orders given to the terrorists in case contact with their commanders was severed.

The ground operation in the Gaza Strip continues with intense battles between IDF soldiers and terrorists in the northern, central, and southern parts of the Strip.

The IDF has not yet announced full operational control of the northern part of the Strip but is expanding its military operations in the central part towards the refugee camps. In the Khan Younis area, the battles are expected to continue for several more months due to the complexity of the terrain and the underground tunnel networks. This is the area where the command centers of senior Hamas leaders are presumed to be located, both above and below ground, and it is also believed that the Israeli captives are being held in the same area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)