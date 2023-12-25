HaRav Yitzchak Yosef: “Don’t Forget The Captives, Recite Tehillim Every Day”





HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef called to the public not to forget the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

“Some parents and families of hostages came to me this week and requested that everyone daven and not forget the hostages,” HaRav Yosef said during his weekly shiur on Motzei Shabbos.

“We need to daven for them and not forget them. I’m reminding you – everyone should continue to say Tehillim every day after davening – at least three or four perakim – that they return home safe and sound.”

“As fast as possible and at the lowest possible cost,” HaRav Yosef added.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)