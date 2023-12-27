US Refuses Israel’s Request For Apache Combat Helicopters





The IDF has requested Apache attack helicopters from the Pentagon in recent weeks but the US has so far refused the request, Ynet reported on Tuesday morning.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant raised the issue in a discussion with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin during his visit to Israel last week.

Israeli security sources say that the US has yet to make a final decision on the matter and Israeli government officials are continuing to apply pressure.

Israel only has two helicopter squadrons. The helicopters have been operating around the clock in Gaza since the beginning of the war as well as in southern Lebanon and against Palestinian terror targets in the Shomron.

The workload of the two squadrons is so high that in a rare move, Air Force commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar was asked to authorize a recall of retired pilots, aged 54-55, to return to active duty. [The age limit for pilots of combat flights is 51.] In addition, older pilots, aged 55-60, were recruited for operational roles on the ground. Some pilots who lived abroad returned to Israel when the war began and resumed flying after taking refresher courses.

Despite the constant attacks on Israel by the Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon, the US and France continue to pressure Israel to avoid expanding the conflict into an all-out war.

