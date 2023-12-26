HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths of Three Additional Soldiers Killed In Gaza





The IDF announced on Tuesday evening that three soldiers were killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 162 and 495 since October 7th.

The slain soldiers were identified as:

Master Sgt. (res.) Maor Lavi HY’D , 33, of the Bislamach Brigade’s 450th Battalion, from Susya.

Cpt. Shay Shamriz HY’D, 26, a company commander in the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion, from Merkaz Shapira.

Cpt. (res.) Shaul Greenglick HY’D, 26, of the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion, from Raanana.

Five additional soldiers were seriously wounded in battle in Northern Gaza.

The IDF announced the deaths of an additional three soldiers earlier on Tuesday.