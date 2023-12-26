Bereaved Father Of IDF Soldier Killed By Friendly Fire: I Want To Hug Those That Shot My Son [VIDEO]





The family of Master Sergeant (res.) Shay Termin from Rosh Pina, who tragically lost his life last Friday during a battle in Khan Yunis, received the heart-wrenching news today that their son was a victim of friendly fire. In an emotionally charged statement responding to the news, Shay’s father, Avi Termin, stood beside an Israeli flag and addressed the soldiers involved in the incident.

In a remarkable display of compassion, Avi said that he harbors no anger towards the soldiers responsible for the tragic event. He extended support from himself and his family, acknowledging the difficult circumstances under which the incident occurred.

He also extended an invitation to the soldiers involved, expressing his family’s wish to meet with them and hug them.

