MASK FULLY OFF: New York Times Blasted After Publishing Op-Ed By Hamas-Appointed Gaza Mayor

The New York Times, always looking for a way to be more depraved than before, recently published a guest op-ed by Yahya Sarraj, the Hamas-appointed mayor of Gaza City. The op-ed, titled “I Am Gaza City’s Mayor. Our Lives and Culture Are in Rubble,” was released on Sunday evening and has been met with both ridicule and disgust.

Sarraj’s piece aimed to highlight the destruction in Gaza following the deadly attack by Hamas terrorists on October 7, which resulted in the killing and kidnapping of Israeli, American, and other civilians. In his op-ed, Sarraj expressed his anguish over the “invasion” that led to the devastation of infrastructure and cultural landmarks in Gaza. He lamented what he described as the “obliteration of our way of life in Gaza” and conveyed his feeling of living in a nightmare due to the “horrific campaign of destruction and death.”

The irony in Sarraj’s failure to acknowledge Hamas’s role in the conflict or call for the release of the hostages is impossible to miss.

Sarraj’s portrayal of Hamas supporters as victims has been met with skepticism and condemnation, with many seeing it for it is – an attempt to deflect responsibility for the consequences of Hamas’s actions. And, of course, the New York Times has no problem running articles written by terrorists.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)