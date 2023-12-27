CHILLING PHOTOGRAPH: Childhood Friends, All Killed By Hamas





A heartbreaking childhood photograph has surfaced showing three young children who years later would tragically lose their lives in separate incidents related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and southern Israel.

Major Shay Shamriz, Avidan Turgeman, and Oded Abergel, who all fell victim to the recent violence, were classmates in kindergarten, as depicted in the photo taken at the kindergarten of the Shafir Regional Council.

Avidan Turgeman, hailing from Masu’ot Yitzhak, appears on the left in the photograph. He was one of the victims of the massacre at the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im on October 7. Standing next to him in the image is Major Shay Shamriz from Merkaz Shapira, who served as a company commander in the Nachal Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces. Shamriz was killed in a battle with terrorists in northern Gaza. On the right side of the photo is Oded Abergel, a resident of Shafir, who, like Turgeman, was also killed in the attack at the Nova party.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)