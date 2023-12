HY’D: The IDF announced that 3 soldiers were killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 167 and 501 since October 7th.

The slain soldiers were identified as:

– Sgt.-First Class (res.) Asaf Pinhas Tubul, 22, from Kiryat Motzkin.

– Cpt. (res.) Neriya Zisk, 24, from Masu’ot Itzhak.

– Maj. Dvir David Fima, 32, from Kfar Yona.