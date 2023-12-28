Shin Bet Received Intel On Hamas Attack Planned For “Week After Yom Kippur”





The Shin Bet received intelligence in the summer from a human source in the Gaza Strip that Hamas had plans to attack Israel in the week after Yom Kippur, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday evening.

According to the report, the intelligence information was not marked as significant although the agent who provided it was considered very reliable. The Shin Bet operatives believed that if the plan actually began to be implemented they would receive further intelligence that would confirm it.

The information was reportedly not transferred to the agency’s senior leadership, including Shin Bet head Ronen Bar. However, the report quoted several sources as saying that the heads of Shin Bet intend to take full responsibility for the catastrophic failure.

The vital intelligence tip was only noticed after October 7th when the agency tried to clarify how it overlooked the attack, which was planned by Hamas for at least two years.

The Shin Bet responded to the report by saying that at the moment, it is focused on the war but is prepared to carry out thorough investigations…and all available information will be examined. “In any case, focusing on one specific intelligence report over another can not reflect the full intelligence picture at the time,” the agency stated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)