WATCH: Children Of Kibbutz Be’eri Speak Out





The survivors of the Gaza border communities endured horrific atrocities on October 7th, at worst, witnessing the murders of their loved ones, and at best, spending endless hours in hiding in utter terror.

It is especially heartbreaking that young children had to endure such horrors.

124News spoke to a group of children from Kibbutz Be’eri who discussed what they endured. Some of them spoke about their grandparents who were murdered. One nine-year-old said that he began parting from his friends, sending them goodbye messages. Another boy said that at certain points, he told himself that it was just a nightmare and he’ll just pinch himself and he’ll wake up – “but it didn’t work.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)