The IDF on Friday morning announced the death of another soldier killed in Gaza, increasing the death toll of the ground operation to 168 and the death toll since October 7th to 502.

The soldier was identified as Cpt. (res.) Harel Sharvit, H’yd, 32, of Kochav Yaakov.

He served as an officer in the 551st Brigade’s 7008th Battalion and fell in battle in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Hashem Yikam Damo.

