IDF Intel Units Sifting Through More Than 65,000,000 Hamas Digital Files, 500,000 Documents





The IDF on Thursday reported the recovery of more than 65 million digital files and half a million physical documents, which have been instrumental in combating Hamas and identifying its infrastructure.

The IDF Military Intelligence Directorate’s specialized unit for intelligence collection and technical spoils, known by its Hebrew acronym Amshat, has been actively analyzing the captured data. “The unit analyzes and concludes operational meanings, which improves the activity of the forces fighting in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said.

One notable discovery involved a map found by the 252nd Division in the home of a Hamas commander in Beit Hanoun. This map pinpointed tunnel locations, and its legend was later located in the residence of a different Hamas operative. The IDF said that these documents were analyzed by Amshat, leading to the identification and destruction of many tunnel shafts by ground troops.

Another map indicating a tunnel location was found by the 36th Division in the home of an aide to Wissam Farhat, the commander of Hamas’s Shejaiya battalion. This map was charted by the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 9900, enabling soldiers to swiftly locate and neutralize the tunnel shaft.

Additionally, a document detailing the location of an explosives cache in the Beit Hanoun area was processed by the unit, which subsequently directed soldiers to destroy the cache.

