THE NEW AMERICA: 1 In 5 Young Americans Hold Positive View Of Osama Bin Laden

The publication detailed that “1 in 5 young Americans have a positive view of Osama bin Laden and 3 in 10 believe the views of the terrorist leader who slaughtered thousands of innocent people were a ‘force for good.'” The poll also noted that 81% of American voters expressed negative views of the terrorist leader.

James Johnson, founder of JL Partners, which conducted the poll, commented on the survey’s findings: “It is hard to avoid the conclusion that there is a cancer in the American body politic: a small but sizable group of its youngest voters.” He noted that this demographic is more likely to deny the Holocaust and sympathize with Hamas.

The poll’s release coincides with the recent popularity on social media of a letter by bin Laden on TikTok under the hashtag “LettertoAmerica,” which gained attention following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack. In the letter, bin Laden justified acts of jihad as revenge for the treatment of Palestinians and people in the Middle East, blaming the American public for their government’s actions.

