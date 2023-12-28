Judy Weinstein, H’yd, US Citizen Held In Gaza, Was Murdered By Hamas





The IDF on Thursday informed the family of Judy Weinstein-Chagai, H’yd, the oldest hostage thought to be held in Gaza, that she was killed by Hamas on October 7th and her body is being held by Hamas.

Judy, 70, and her husband, Gadi Chagai, H’yd, 73, who are dual US-Israeli citizens, were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on the morning of October 7th while on their morning walk.

Judy had tried to call for help and in her last message, said that she and her husband had been shot by terrorists riding on a motorcycle and that Gadi was seriously injured.

On December 22, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced that the IDF had confirmed that Gadi, H’yd, was murdered by Hamas on October 7th and his body is being held by Hamas.

Last week, Judy’s 95-year-old mother told CNN in a statement, “I am very worried and concerned. I want to know if Judy is alive and if she’s being held hostage. It’s been unbearable not knowing.”

