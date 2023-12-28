TERROR: Two Israelis Stabbed At Checkpoint Near Jerusalem





Two people have been injured in a stabbing attack at a checkpoint near Jerusalem on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at the Mazmuria checkpoint, situated near the southern Jerusalem neighborhood of Har Choma.

Emergency response teams from Magen David Adom quickly responded to the scene, providing treatment to the victims – providing medical treatment to the two victims.

According to the MDA, both individuals are reportedly in moderate condition.

The terrorist was shot and neutralized.

