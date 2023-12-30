IDF Announces Deaths Of 2 Soldiers, Upping Ground Op’s Toll To 170





The IDF on Motzei Shabbos announced the deaths of two more soldiers killed in Gaza, increasing the death toll of the ground operation to 170 and the death toll since October 7th to 504.

The soldiers were identified as:

Master Sgt. (res.) Constantine Sushko, H’yd, 30, of Tel Aviv of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 7086th Battalion. He fell in battle over Shabbos in the central Gaza Strip.

Cpt. Harel Ittah, H’yd, 22, of Netanya, a team commander in the Givati Brigade. He succumbed to his wounds on Shabbos after being injured on December 22 in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Another reservist was seriously injured in the same battle in which Sushko, H’yd, was killed.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

