TERROR IN ISRAEL: IDF Soldier Seriously Wounded In Ramming Attack Near Chevron





A reserve soldier was seriously wounded on Shabbos afternoon in a ramming attack at an IDF base in the Chevron area.

The terrorist was neutralized by other reserve soldiers at the base.

The soldier received emergency medical aid at the scene and was evacuated to Soroka Hospital in serious condition.

The family of the soldier has asked the public to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Aiden ben Vered b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

The attack came less than 24 hours after a ramming attack in the same area on Friday afternoon left five IDF soldiers injured, one seriously and four moderately or lightly.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)