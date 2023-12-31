WON’T BE MISSED: Hezbollah Terrorist Killed In Israeli Airstrike





The Hezbollah terror group confirmed that one of its fighters, Ali Ahmed Saad (Jibril), was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanon border town of Bint Jbeil.

The strike that killed this specific terrorist occurred during wider Israeli strikes on Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon on Shabbos afternoon in retaliation for repeated attacks on northern Israel.

Initial reports had mistakenly identified Saad as a civilian, but Hezbollah itself confirmed his role, asserting that he was killed “on the road to Jerusalem,” a phrase the terror group commonly employs to honor its fallen fighters.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)