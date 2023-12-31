Hamas Has Agreed “In Principle” To Resume Hostage Deal Negotiations, Report Claims





Qatari mediators have told Israel that Hamas is tentatively open to recommencing negotiations for the release of hostages in exchange for a potential truce in the Gaza Strip, possibly lasting up to a month.

One Israeli official described the Qatari message as a positive yet preliminary step, moving from a complete halt in talks to a “very cold” situation. Another official highlighted the absence of a concrete offer from Qatar, with Israel awaiting further details, acknowledging the significant gaps that still exist.

Channel 12 reported that the deal – if it ever happens – could see the release of up to 50 hostages in exchange for a month-long truce and the release of Palestinian security prisoners – including some convicted of murder.

The duration of the truce remains a critical sticking point, with Hamas publicly demanding a permanent ceasefire, according to the Channel 12 report, though a Kan report on Friday quoted Mossad chief Barnea informing the war cabinet that Hamas may no longer insist on a permanent ceasefire for releasing hostages. However, he warned that Israel might face a higher cost in terms of the truce’s length and prisoner releases.

Meanwhile, Hamas’s senior official in Lebanon, Osama Hamdan, speaking to Al Jazeera, denied any ongoing talks about a hostage deal linked to a temporary truce. He stressed that Hamas would only agree to a permanent ceasefire and pushed back about any discussions on releasing hostages before halting the conflict.

Of note, Hamas has accused Israel of leaking misinformation to alleviate domestic pressure for a hostage deal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a recent meeting with families of the hostages, hinted at ongoing negotiations, emphasizing his commitment to bringing everyone home, though he refrained from revealing specific details.

With 129 hostages believed to still be in Gaza since the October 7 abductions, the situation remains precarious, with the recent developments offering a glimmer of hope amidst the long-standing conflict.

