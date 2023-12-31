Dem Senator Attacks Biden For Fast-Tracking $147.5 Million Of Military Aid To Israel





Senator Chris Van Hollen, known for his dovish foreign policy stances, sharply criticized the Biden administration for bypassing congressional review in the fast-tracking of a weapons shipment to Israel.

“Congressional review is a critical step for examining any large arms sale,” Van Hollen said, adding that Biden has repeatedly sidestepped this process, which he says undermines transparency but also weakens accountability.

“The public deserves answers,” Van Hollen said.

The statement from Van Hollen comes just one day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken invoked emergency authority to waive congressional review to approve an arms sale to Israel, citing an existing emergency that necessitated the immediate sale of 155-millimeter artillery shells and related equipment to Israel, with a total value of $147.5 million.

This move follows a similar utilization of emergency authority on December 9, when the administration expedited the sale of some 14,000 tank shells to Israel, valued at $106 million.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)