Jerusalem Stabbing Terrorist Worked At Hadassah Medical Center





Hadassah Medical Center revealed that the perpetrator of a stabbing attack near Jerusalem on Thursday evening had been employed within the medical facility – working for an external contracting company responsible for providing cleaning services to the medical center.

During the stabbing attack at the Mizmoria Checkpoint south of Jerusalem, a young woman sustained serious injuries, while a young man was moderately wounded. Both victims were members of the security forces who were on duty at the checkpoint.

Both were transported to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital for treatment of their wounds. The terrorist was shot and killed by one of the victims.

The terrorist, identified as a 23-year-old resident of the Arab neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber, held an Israeli identity card, though it wasn’t immediately known that he worked in a hospital.

“The Medical Center’s management was shocked, and it fiercely condemns the despicable terror attack,” Hadassah said in a statement.

Hadassah’s management has also instructed the contracting company to thoroughly scrutinize all its employees to ensure that only suitable individuals are assigned to work at the hospital.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)