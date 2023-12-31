IDF Says War Won’t Fully Eliminate Rocket Fire From Gaza





The IDF believes that the war will not succeed in fully eliminating the threat of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel, Army Radio reported on Sunday morning.

According to IDF officials familiar with the issue, although the ground operation in Gaza has considerably reduced the rocket launch capabilities of Hamas and other terror groups in the Gaza Strip, rocket fire may continue even if the war ends with all its objectives achieved.

The sources say that the IDF had success in striking long-range launchers but will not be able to reduce short-range fire at the Gaza border area to zero.

“The IDF compares what will happen in Gaza in the coming years to Operation Defensive Shield in Yehudah and Shomron – a long process of clearing the area of pockets of resistance and terror cells, with security control on the ground, but not with zero terror – but rather a state of ‘controlled terror,’” the report said.

A senior IDF officer says that “even two years from now, it’s possible the residents of the Gaza envelope will hear Red Alert sirens.”

