MAJOR SECURITY LAPSE: Tel Aviv Man Forged Shin Bet ID, Took Photos With Netanyahu, Galant, Stole Weapons





A Tel Aviv resident named Roi Yifrach has been charged with the theft of military and police weaponry amidst the chaos following the October 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel. Yifrach, 35, is accused of exploiting the disorder in the aftermath of the attacks with the intention of selling the stolen arms on the black market.

In the weeks following October 7, Yifrach impersonated various law enforcement and security personnel, including a police officer, an officer in the elite Yamam counterterrorism unit, and a Shin Bet operative. His deception went undetected as he moved around the area near the Gaza border, using a fake ID. Remarkably, Yifrach was even photographed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the military’s assembly areas and had interactions with soldiers and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The charges against Yifrach include several weapons offenses and theft under aggravated circumstances. According to the charge sheet, he is responsible for stealing an IDF assault rifle, two smoke grenades, 14 stun grenades, a pistol from a police officer, dozens of ammunition cartridges, three detonators, and other equipment.

The stolen items were concealed at his home in Tel Aviv. The police, acting on received information, conducted a search of Yifrach’s residence, where they discovered and seized the stolen arms.

