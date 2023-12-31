Yisrael Katz Replaces Eli Cohen As Foreign Minister





The Israeli government on Sunday morning approved the appointment of Energy Minister Yisrael Katz as the new foreign minister, replacing Eli Cohen, who will now serve as energy minister. Both politicians are members of the Likud.

The switch was made in accordance with the rotation agreement signed by the Likud party prior to the establishment of the Netanyahu government. According to the agreement, the two men will now switch roles for the next two years and then switch again in 2026, the last year of the government’s term.

The move was approved at the government’s weekly Cabinet meeting.

It was also decided at the meeting that Cohen will continue to serve as a member of the political security cabinet.

