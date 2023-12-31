IDF Conducts Multiple Airstrikes Against Hezbollah Targets In Southern Lebanon





The Israeli Air Force conducted air strikes on Sunday morning against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, targeting areas in the village of Ramyeh which the IDF identified as housing military buildings and infrastructure used by the terror group.

The IDF described Ramyeh as a strategic location for Hezbollah, utilized as a hub for surveillance and the execution of terror activities. The military accused Hezbollah of launching missiles from this area into Israel, while allegedly using the civilian population of the village as a shield.

Additionally, the IDF reported strikes on Hezbollah positions in Aamra and Khiam, located near the Israeli border. These strikes followed an incident where Hezbollah reportedly fired an anti-tank missile from one of these sites into the Galilee region on Shabbos.

The recent air strikes by the Israeli Air Force represent a continued escalation in the tension between Israel and Hezbollah.

