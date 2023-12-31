WATCH: Netanyahu To South Africa: “Where Were You When Millions Were Murdered In Syria And Yemen?





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday excoriated South Africa for demanding that the International Court of Justice investigate Israel for “genocide.”

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning, Netanyahu said: “I would like to say a word about South Africa’s false accusation that Israel ‘is perpetrating genocide.’ No, South Africa, it is not we who have come to perpetrate genocide, it is Hamas, who would murder us all if only it could. In contrast, the IDF is acting as morally as possible – it is doing everything to avoid harming civilians while Hamas does everything to harm them, using them as human shields.”

“And I ask: Where were you, South Africa, and others who are preaching at us – where were you when millions were murdered and uprooted from their homes in Syria, Yemen, and other areas? You weren’t there because everything you are doing now is only hot air, lies, and evil. We will continue our defensive war, which is unparalleled in its justice and morality.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)