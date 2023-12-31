Trump Accuses Democrats Of Allowing Illegal Immigrants In To Win Elections





Former President Donald Trump has issued a statement claiming that Democrats are leveraging “unvetted migrants” to secure victories in upcoming elections.

Trump’s statement, posted on Truth Social, suggested a deliberate strategy by Democrats to influence election outcomes. “It’s becoming more and more obvious to me why the ‘Crazed’ Democrats are allowing millions and millions of totally unvetted migrants into our once great Country,” Trump wrote. “IT’S SO THEY CAN VOTE, VOTE, VOTE.”

In his message, Trump also directed a warning to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a fellow Republican with whom he has had long-standing animosity. Trump urged McConnell to heed his warnings about the alleged Democratic strategy involving migrants.

“They are signing them up at a rapid pace, without even knowing who the hell they are. It all makes sense now. Republicans better wake up and do something, before it is too late. Are you listening Mitch McConnell?”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)