WATCH: IDF Fights Off Terrorists, Uncovers Hamas Rocket Launcher and Equipment in Khan Younis





The IDF on Sunday released new footage showcasing the operations of the Commando Brigade’s Maglan unit in Khan Younis, in Gaza’s southern region.

The IDF said the unit recently carried out a raid on a school in the area, which had been reportedly used by Hamas operatives to launch attacks on Israeli troops, during which its forces encountered gunfire from Hamas terrorists positioned within the school.

The IDF’s search of the premises led to the discovery of a rocket launcher, various documents, and other equipment linked to Hamas.

The IDF also reported additional raids in the Khan Younis area, where they uncovered weapons stored in civilian homes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)