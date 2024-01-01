WATCH: “Patrick” Neutralizes Hamas Terrorist In The Gaza Strip





The IDF on Sunday published a video of the Oketz canine unit’s operations in the Gaza Strip.

The dogs, equipped with video cameras, are sent to scan and map buildings before soldiers enter and locate explosives or terrorists that can harm the soldiers.

In the video below, one of the dogs named Patrick is sent into a building in the Jabaliya neighborhood of northern Gaza and finds and neutralizes a Hamas terrorist waiting in ambush for the soldiers. The terrorist can be heard yelling “Allahu Akbar!”

The second half of the video shows a dog named Toy entering a building in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City. Toy found a passageway to another building where a Hamas terrorist was lying in wait for the soldiers and neutralized him.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)