WATCH: IDF Eliminates Hamas Terrorist Disguised As a Woman





IDF soldiers operating in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip last week spotted a “woman” acting suspiciously and suspected she was a disguised terrorist.

“She” was staking out IDF troops while holding an explosive device close to “her” body.

The soldiers called for air support. In footage captured from Air Force jets, the “woman” was seen entering a residential complex and removing her head covering, revealing a male terrorist holding an AK-47.

“She” was quickly eliminated by an airstrike.

